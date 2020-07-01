SNOHOMISH, Wash. — There's something spicy simmering in Snohomish.

"I've got to have the goggles to protect my eyes," Wakki Sauce founder Desiree Agwu says as she stirs up a steamy batch.

It's the sauce that makes wings take flight.

"Whoo! That's good," Agwu exclaims as she takes a taste test.

Agwu first cooked up the idea for her signature concoction more than 20 years ago.

"Taken a long time to get it this way."

When the Atlanta native moved to Edmonds in the late '90s, she missed the flavors of home.

"I kind of put all of that in there," she says.

She worked to perfect this hot combination of Caribbean and Southern seasonings for more than a decade, then served up the finished product to family and friends.

"And my brother said, 'You have to sell this! You have to sell this!' People eat it on everything. Tofu, cauliflower, snap peas. Tastes good on almost anything. Even rocks," she jokes.

Agwu was inspired to complete an educational course in small business, borrow her son's nickname, Wakki, and bring Wakki Sauce to the masses.

"I'm very honored that people actually send me emails and they tell me 'I love your sauce.' I just get full of emotion every time they tell me," Agwu says.

Now she brews up and bottles small batches of the coveted blend with some help from her sister, Tammy Daniels, and their friend, Crystal Brunson.

Brunson says, "We get together on the weekend and it's like girls' time. We talk. We laugh."

Daniels adds, "Dancing is a regular part of this."

Life hasn't always been a party for the Wakki Sauce inventor. Agwu grew up with a learning disability.

"When I was little I never thought I'd be able to achieve anything," she says.

But now, she works with special ed students as a teaching assistant, sharing her own life lessons of patience and perseverance.

"I push them because I have been there."

Turns out some dreams can be cooked up, bottled, and shared with the world.

"Anything that you want to do you can do it!"

You can purchase Wakki Sauce at local farmers markets and from Double DD Meats in Mountlake Terrace.

