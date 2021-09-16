Visual artist develops technique to capture sound on canvas

Jaime Escarpeta practices the art of sound by turning affirmations into visual experiences. #k5evening

EVERETT, Wash. — Jaime Escarpeta creates art that's inspired by what she hears.

After spending fifteen years in the medical device industry, she decided it was time for a change.

"We were always focused on physical traumas, like a plate, a nail, or a screw — hardware that's implanted into the body; but I've always been fascinated by the power of things that heal that we can't see. Like sound," Escarpeta shared.

Jaime's artwork is mixed media, but her process begins well before anything appears on canvas.

She records soundwaves of her client's affirmations and life events and captures the image of the sound in a work of art.

The result is a beautiful reminder of an individual's healing journey.

In addition to the visual representation of sound, her work features textures designed to mirror life's twists and turns.

And for Jaime, the inspiration came while she grappled with the ending of her marriage and the reality of now operating as a single mom.

"What I reflected on is I need to appreciate the good and the bad because all of it is making us who we are. So how do I showcase that through my artwork? Well, it's through these lines, they are diverse lines in that they are different textures, they're different lengths with different chains," Escarpeta said. "So it's very mixed medium and that represents the diversity of life. When you look at them all together it represents the beauty of life and of the divine order."

Jaime said she wants people to know that art isn't just for looking.

"I want people to know it's truly healing. There is something special about creating a work that is symbolic of something that really touches your heart and placing it in your home," she said.