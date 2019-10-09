SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Love meat? Then head over to Snoqualmie Casino! They have expanded their menu at their restaurant Vista Prime Steak & Seafood. This place is a steak lovers paradise.
They now have the largest selection of locally sourced beef in the region. The steaks all come from Washington ranches and they're all grilled over Applewood.
Snoqualmie Casino has its own on-site garden. Many of the herbs and produce used in the Vista menu is grown right on-site providing a true farm to table experience.
This story is sponsored by Snoqualmie Casino.
Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood
Snoqualmie Casino
37500 SE North Bend Way
Snoqualmie, WA 98065
(425) 888-1234
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.