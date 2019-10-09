SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Love meat? Then head over to Snoqualmie Casino! They have expanded their menu at their restaurant Vista Prime Steak & Seafood. This place is a steak lovers paradise.

They now have the largest selection of locally sourced beef in the region. The steaks all come from Washington ranches and they're all grilled over Applewood.

The portions at Vista Prime Steak & Seafood are very generous, to say the least.

KING 5 Evening

Snoqualmie Casino has its own on-site garden. Many of the herbs and produce used in the Vista menu is grown right on-site providing a true farm to table experience.

Their Washington Ribeye Flight lets you taste 3 different kinds of steak including grass-fed, dry-aged and Mishima Reserve.

KING 5 Evening







On the seafood side try the King Salmon with squash, parsnip, apple creamed kale and roasted kohlrabi.

KING 5 Evening

This story is sponsored by Snoqualmie Casino.

Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood

Snoqualmie Casino

37500 SE North Bend Way

Snoqualmie, WA 98065

(425) 888-1234

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.