CENTRAILIA, WASH. — Mini horses Lakota and Chicky bring big smiles, laughter and songs to residents of Sharon Care Center in Centralia. Professional horse trainer Victoria Smith started the non-profit Visiting Hooves program in 2015. She discovered the need while visiting her own parents in a nursing home.

"It really bothered me how so many people looked so lonely. Nobody ever came to visit them and I thought maybe I could bring horses to visit them."

The horses--now joined by therapeutic rabbits--have made 250 visits to care facilities in the past three years. They've made friends from Seattle to the Oregon state line.

Victoria says her favorite part of the day is visiting people in memory care, " Everyone here is so desperate for a visit. They hug the horses, they kiss them, they love the animals and I love to see that. I like to draw out the ones that don't really want to talk to anyone anymore."

