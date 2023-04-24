This is the perfect week to visit Skagit Valley's Tulip Festival

Tulip Town's fields are at 65% bloom and the forecast for sunshine will bring even more color. #k5evening

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Thanks to a wet and chilly April, the tulips of Skagit County are blooming late – which makes this week an ideal time to visit!

The fields at Tulip Town are at about 65% bloom right now, and the sunny forecast over the next few days will lead to even more colors popping.

"The fact that it's been cold and kind of stayed cold throughout means that we're seeing some of our varieties that we normally have bloom for 10 or 14 days, some of them have been on for 20 days and still look great,” said Rachel Sparwasser, co-owner of Tulip Town. “That's what we call the silver lining of this lovely winter April we're having.”



Another bonus to the late blooms? The farm plans to stay open even after the annual Tulip Festival ends on April 30.

"Given the cold temperatures we've had, the fact we haven't even reached peak bloom yet and we're already at April 24th, definitely means we'll be open into May. For sure open the first weekend of May, hoping to still have enough color for Mother's Day,” Sparwasser said. "We've basically decided as long as we have enough color in the field, people can come and enjoy, we're going to stay open.”

Tulip Town first opened in 1984 and signifies a major tradition in the Skagit Valley. But the new ownership group is also making some modern changes to appeal to visitors.

Guests can check a daily “Boots, Blooms and ‘Brellas” update on social media to plan ahead for trips to the farm.

And for the first time ever, dogs are allowed at Tulip Town.

"We basically came up with some simple rules: well-behaved dog, short leash, and gets along well with others. And we've had so much fun,” Sparwasser said. "People are sharing their photos, they're so happy. We've added a little dog park area, little puppy station things that you need to have a successful visit to a farm, and it's been amazing."