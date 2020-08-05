A virtually perfect winetasting

Bridge the social distance with Tumwater's Uncork & Unwind.

TUMWATER, Wash. — Team Evening takes its first virtual field trip, with an at-home outing to sample some great regional wine.

Uncork & Unwind owner Michelle Pierce and Olympia sommelier Ben Clark are holding regular Friday happy hour winetastings for their customers, who purchase the featured wines ahead of time, then join together via Zoom.

"Ben called me and said, 'I have a crazy idea. Let's do virtual winetastings,'" Pierce recalled. "And I know and respect him greatly, and I'm like, 'Okay.'''