A virtually perfect winetasting

TUMWATER, Wash. — Team Evening takes its first virtual field trip, with an at-home outing to sample some great regional wine.
Uncork & Unwind owner Michelle Pierce and Olympia sommelier Ben Clark are holding regular Friday happy hour winetastings for their customers, who purchase the featured wines ahead of time, then join together via Zoom.
"Ben called me and said, 'I have a crazy idea. Let's do virtual winetastings,'" Pierce recalled. "And I know and respect him greatly, and I'm like, 'Okay.'''
We tasted a chardonnay and red wine from Walla Walla's Walls Vineyard, then did our best to describe the flavors. We learned a lot about wine and each other. And we had a blast without leaving home.