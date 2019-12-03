You now have a viable excuse to watch YouTube videos while studying--it's the latest trend.

That's right, people are uploading videos of themselves studying and they're racking up views by the million.

Apparently, the idea of having a study buddy to motivate you is appealing--especially if you don't have to be subjected to the mindless chatter or distractions that are the pesky by-products of real-life interaction.

There are different kinds of study videos--some with the natural sounds of pencil gently scratching against paper, offering a sort of ASMR--or others set to soothing music that helps with concentration.

Next time you're cramming for a big exam, consider getting in on the craze and popping open your browser to study alongside an Internet friend. You may be surprised at how effective it is.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.