SEATTLE — Vintage treasure hunters can find one-stop shopping at SODO Vintage in Seattle.

The mall is filled with more than a dozen independent vendors who all curate their own spaces.

"You can find anything from brand new pieces to recycled, upcycled and vintage. It's pretty amazing,” said jewelry designer Anette Wachter.

She sells her line of custom-made stainless steel bead jewelry, called Rudy Blue. But she also finds herself shopping other people’s items, too.

"Every vendor changes things out weekly, if not daily. So there's always something tempting,” she said.

If you're in the market for nostalgia, Susan Stoltzfus’s corner is destination shopping.

She finds most of her items at estate sales and specializes in memorabilia from the 1962 World's Fair. But virtually everything in her corner is a step back in Northwest time.

"I'm always looking for things connected to Seattle history,” she said. “I want to share that story with other people and hopefully give this item a brand new life."

Right next door, Char Saitta’s inventory features an emphasis on Northwest art.

"I've been collecting for 25 years, I have three little kids, so it's a problem,” she said, laughing.

SODO Vintage offers a solution - a place for passionate collectors to share the love.

Customers shop whichever space they want, then pay for everything at the front of the mall.

Sales are final.

"You're going to find such unique items here, stuff you're not going to find anywhere else,” Stoltzfus said.

SODO Vintage is located on 1st Avenue South, just south of the stadiums. It’s open daily from 11am – 6pm.

