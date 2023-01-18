Vintage inspired ski suits from Seattle company

"Holly, even though she's no longer with us, she is the inspiration for these suits,” said Tara.



TaraShakti’s high performance snow suits that look like a blast from the past. The name means star power in Sherpa. "When you put on a one-piece ski suit, all of a sudden you brighten up and your unique star power comes out,” said Tara.



TaraShakti onesies have a vintage vibe, with modern materials. The jacket separates from the pants easily via a zipper. They'll keep you warm and comfortable in the snow. And looking good, according to co-founder Quan Ralkowski:



"I think the magic is these suits look phenomenal on women of any age,” said Quan.



“All women's butts look really, pretty good in these,” laughed Tara.



The company is as colorful as the suits. Tara and Quan drive around in a vintage camper van named Darla to promote their gear. And TaraShakti’s Capitol Hill pop-up is the only ski gear store we’ve seen that has a disco ball. It all reflects the company philosophy: Be Bold. Be Beautiful. Stand up and Stand out.



"If you're not having fun while working, then why do it?” asked Tara.



The suits retail for $1150, because of the quality of materials and because they’re made in Kathmandu by workers who are paid a fair wage. There’s a charitable component as well. Twenty-five dollars from the sale of each TaraShakti ski suit goes to the Northwest Sherpa Association. Another twenty-five dollars from each sale goes to the Ben and Catherine Ivy Center for Advanced Brain Tumor Treatment.



Inspired by friendship, these suits are much more than sportswear. They're a celebration. And a connection. "And every single person that's gotten a suit, has brought their magic, which inspires us to something new - keeps us going,” said Tara. "I hope we spread joy - and magic. TaraShakti magic.”