Olympia -- WA It's Thrifting Thursday, and we're heading to Psychic Sister in Olympia, where you'll find vintage clothing and psychic readings, all in one place!

"If people love vintage clothes, they love my shop, and if they like psychic readings then they love my shop. There definitely are people who fall into both categories."

Inside Psychic Sister is a very unique store is a place where old clothing finds new life. It's a re-sale shop stocked with everything from dresses and shoes, to sunglasses and cowboy hats, and when they're not dealing in the past...They're helping customers contemplate the future by also offering psychic readings

Sarah Adams owns the shop and blends her love for gently-used garments with her belief in intuitive arts.

"I can feel the energy from clothes, if something's been loved and cared for. There's all these beautiful clothes in the world that are waiting to dance and dine and play again and so there's a certain magic in matching the right person with the right garment."

The racks are full of options, spanning decades, sizes and styles and the staff takes special care in honoring the history of the clothing.

There is a psychic option for customers on the go - in the form of a 1965 Starlet Rockola jukebox that you can ask a question. Give her a quarter and get your answer in the form of a song. The music's meaning, of course, is up to interpretation.

For an experience that's decidedly more clear Sarah and others offer tarot, astrology, and palm readings.

Looking into the future, while recycling the past... at the most unique thrift store in Western Washington.

"Whether they're buying clothing or getting readings or consulting our psychic jukebox, they're discovering something that fits."

Visit Psychic Sister in Downtown Olympia:

109 SE 5TH AVE Olympia, WA (360) 943-9595

Open Mon-Sat 11-7P, Sun 12-6P

Psychic Readings: Thu, Fri, Sat 1-6PM

Buying Hours: Tue 11-6:30

TE: www.psychic-sister.com

