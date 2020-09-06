Coffeeholic House brews Vietnamese coffee in Columbia City

The Seattle coffee shop is the first in the city focused solely on traditional Vietnamese coffee.

SEATTLE — A Seattle coffee shop is bucking trends during the COVID-19 crisis. While many local businesses and restaurants have had to shut their doors, Coffeeholic House opened theirs.

Chen Dien and his wife worked for about a year to get the coffee shop off the ground. They were finally ready to open when the pandemic hit.

"Yes, we opened hours after the stay at home order," said Dien. "So we were worried about anybody showing up during that period of time."

Things did get off to a slow start, but Dien says business soon turned around and orders began pouring in. Coffeeholic House serves Vietnamese style coffee – something that was missing in the caffeine saturated city of Seattle.

"Everybody's loved the coffee," said Dien. "It's just something really unique and flavorful and bold and you can actually taste the coffee."

The most popular drink on the menu is the Coffeeholic Dream. It's traditionally brewed Vietnamese coffee served iced with a cream cheese layer which Dien says balances out the flavor. Other hot items include the white-hazel latte and the trendy Ube latte with a purple hue that makes it Instagram worthy.

While this hasn't been the grand opening Dien and his wife imagined, they're grateful for the support the community has shown them.

"It's been a bittersweet moment," said Dien. "But then [the] people's love and support is really keeping us moving."