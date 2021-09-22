Level up your lunch game with a plant-based BLT taco

SEATTLE — Plant-based meats have come a long way in a short time. Chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shows you what you can do with vegan "bacon" and fresh tomatoes. She joins us from Makini's Kitchen.
BLT Tacos
By Chef Makini Howell
Ingredients
- 1 pound vegan bacon, any good one will due
- A few heirloom tomatoes (mixed colors are pretty here)
- ¼ small red onion slivers
- 2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
- 1-2 limes cut into wedges
- Kosher salt, to taste
- 1/4 cup your favorite Picante salsa
- 8 (6-inch) corn or flour tortillas
- Baby lettuce or Romaine lettuce leaves, torn into bite-size pieces
- 1 avocado, sliced
Directions
Cook bacon according to package directions. Cooking vegan bacon may vary from brand to brand depending on the one you choose.
Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and let cool.
While bacon is cooking, slice tomatoes, and chop cilantro
Lay a clean kitchen towel in a medium bowl. Heat a skillet and lightly char tortillas, 30 seconds to 1 minute per side. Transfer warmed tortillas to a towel-lined bowl, and cover with a towel to keep warm while you finish the remaining tortillas.
Make tacos up or serve ala carte, letting people make their own tacos by layering bacon, salsa, lettuce, onion and avocado, on tortillas. Top with your favorite vinaigrette, if desired.
