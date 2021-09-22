Level up your lunch game with a plant-based BLT taco

It's a great way to use up all those tomatoes in the garden. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Plant-based meats have come a long way in a short time. Chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shows you what you can do with vegan "bacon" and fresh tomatoes. She joins us from Makini's Kitchen.

BLT Tacos



By Chef Makini Howell

Ingredients

1 pound vegan bacon, any good one will due

A few heirloom tomatoes (mixed colors are pretty here)

¼ small red onion slivers

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

1-2 limes cut into wedges

Kosher salt, to taste

1/4 cup your favorite Picante salsa

8 (6-inch) corn or flour tortillas

Baby lettuce or Romaine lettuce leaves, torn into bite-size pieces

1 avocado, sliced

Directions

Cook bacon according to package directions. Cooking vegan bacon may vary from brand to brand depending on the one you choose.

Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and let cool.

While bacon is cooking, slice tomatoes, and chop cilantro

Lay a clean kitchen towel in a medium bowl. Heat a skillet and lightly char tortillas, 30 seconds to 1 minute per side. Transfer warmed tortillas to a towel-lined bowl, and cover with a towel to keep warm while you finish the remaining tortillas.