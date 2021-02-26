x
Indulge in gluten-free and vegan treats at The Flora Bakehouse

The new space opened in January 2021 in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood
Credit: Kim Holcomb
Vegan cinnamon rolls, made famous at Cafe Flora, are now also available at The Flora Bakehouse.

SEATTLE — The Flora Bakehouse is a new bakery with a rich history.

Located near Cleveland STEM High School in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood, the space used to serve as the production bakery for vegetarian restaurant Cafe Flora, a 30-year institution in Madison Valley.

Plans were in the works to transform it into an independent cafe space, then the pandemic hit.

Credit: Kim Holcomb
The Flora Bakehouse is open for takeout only, but hopes to open a rooftop space in early summer.

When the doors finally opened in late January, it was almost a year later than anticipated. But owner Nat Stratton Clarke said the community response has been "amazing." At the grand opening, a line stretched out the door and around the block.

Customers can buy just about every baked temptation imaginable - the shop features sweet and savory pastries, croissants, muffins, pies, quiches, and brownies.

The top seller for kids is the Unicorn Horn, a colorful meringue decorated with edible glitter.

Credit: Kim Holcomb
Unicorn Horns, made with meringue and edible glitter, are a big hit with children.

Customers will also find an array of gluten-free and vegan options, including Cafe Flora's famous vegan cinnamon rolls.

The full espresso bar menu features a top-selling Cardamom Rose Latte.

Credit: Kim Holcomb
The bakery offers a full espresso menu, including their best-selling cardamom rose latte.

The Flora Bakehouse is located at 1511 South Lucile Street and is open daily from 7am - 3pm (or whenever they sell out – which is almost every day.)

