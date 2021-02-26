Indulge in gluten-free and vegan treats at The Flora Bakehouse

The new space opened in January 2021 in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — The Flora Bakehouse is a new bakery with a rich history.

Located near Cleveland STEM High School in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood, the space used to serve as the production bakery for vegetarian restaurant Cafe Flora, a 30-year institution in Madison Valley.

Plans were in the works to transform it into an independent cafe space, then the pandemic hit.

When the doors finally opened in late January, it was almost a year later than anticipated. But owner Nat Stratton Clarke said the community response has been "amazing." At the grand opening, a line stretched out the door and around the block.

Customers can buy just about every baked temptation imaginable - the shop features sweet and savory pastries, croissants, muffins, pies, quiches, and brownies.

The top seller for kids is the Unicorn Horn, a colorful meringue decorated with edible glitter.

Customers will also find an array of gluten-free and vegan options, including Cafe Flora's famous vegan cinnamon rolls.

The full espresso bar menu features a top-selling Cardamom Rose Latte.