Vashon Island is home to many unexpected gems

VASHON, Wash. — Tara Morgan, a barber who has learned her way around by making house calls on Vashon island takes Evening's Saint Bryan on what she calls "The Vashon Unexpected" Tour.

"One of my favorite things about Vashon is it's kind of a make your own adventure kind of place, " Morgan said. "This is a tour of things that I have discovered. And things that are sort of unexpected."

Our first stop is the Country Store and Farm. For nearly 60 years they've been selling home made honey, farm equipment, toys and fashionable clothes for island living.

"We really try and carry a good brand but also something that's kind of fun," said store manager Jan Staehli.

Morgan sizes Bryan up for a so-called Vashon Tuxedo, a pair of Carhartt overalls with some Blundstone boots.

"Super snazzy!" she exclaimed.

Behind the store Adria Magrath cultivates an organic farm where she grows pumpkins and Instagram-worthy bean tee pees.

Our next stop is Caffe Vino Olio, in downtown Vashon.

"I can't wait for you to try this place," Morgan said. "It's not just coffee. They've got the best bagels on the island."

The coffee is great. The bagel egg sandwiches are scrumptious. But owner Jayne Norton has made local art the star of the dining area.

"People come in, eat and drink, and sometimes buy art which is great," Norton said.

The island is home to many artists which explains The Osborne Family Doors.

"They're decorated to honor pop culture and movies," Morgan said. "You've got the lockers from "Napoleon Dynamite." A door from "Sandlot," "Doctor Who," and from the sitcom "Friends."

Speaking of friends, we paid a visit to Buddy the Bulldog, elected unofficial mayor of Vashon.

"He's full of ideas," Morgan said. "He's engaging but very calming to be around."

Looking for a sailfish or suitcase? Our final stop is Vashon Estate Sales.

"Wow!" Bryan said.

"Yeah, you basically hit the jackpot here," Morgan said.

But the true treasure is in a side room called The Artist Apothecary. The artist being Mike Urban, who owns the place.

"This is a culmination of twenty years of collecting," Morgan said. "And you can see from wall to wall, jars and jars of everything. And you know, a lot of people don't know about this place who even live on Vashon Island."

Most people love the familiarity of the place they call home, but Tara Morgan loves the unexpected gems she finds on Vashon Island.

"It's cool, huh?"