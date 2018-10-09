Cowichan Bay, British Columbia Canada — Breathe deep next time you're visiting one of your favorite places. Perfumer Laurie Arbuthnot did - and was inspired:

"I thought that would be a great idea - to actually try to formulate the actual scents from the locations that mean a lot to me."

'Tofino' was Laurie's first perfume: named for a small town, and popular beach destination, on Vancouver Island’s west coast.

“There's a certain scent when you get to Tofino and you park the car, you get your gear, you run down to the beach. But there's a scent there, it's the route down to the beach. It's trampled cedar and the moss that's being trampled on the path, and a little bit of the salt air."

Today she hand-crafts scents that take you from Whistler to the Sunshine Coast from her shop in Cowichan Bay B.C., Wild Coast Perfumery. All the ingredients she uses are natural, often harvested from the places they're named for.

"When I was creating Salt Spring I used oak moss form Salt Spring Island,” she explained as she pulled a green lichen out of a jar. “They are like little sponges, they're amazing. They do add a beautiful dry grass component.”

If you've found it in the woods, chances are Laurie has used it in perfume: Douglas fir shoots have a citrusy scent. Bracket fungus, which grows in shelf-like formations on the sides of trees, has a fruity fragrance. She distills these bits of nature in her lab, extracting the essence that makes a place smell unique.

Her favorite part of being a perfumer, apart from creating the perfect scent, is gathering her raw ingredients, by taking a walk in a favorite place.

“It's lovely to be out there in the environment and bring that to my workshop and create something for people. It's very peaceful, harvesting all the natural products."

Wild Coast Perfumery is located at 1721 Cowichan Bay Rd, Cowichan Bay, BC V0R 1N0, Canada. Perfumes are also available online.

