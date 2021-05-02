9 delicious options for takeout meals in Seattle on Valentine's Day

However you celebrate February 14th, there are mouthwatering options to-go

SEATTLE — Whether you celebrate Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day, or being single - this year will look a little different.



But lots of Seattle restaurants are stepping up their takeout game to make sure February 14th is still a special occasion.

Here are nine options!

Recently named the number one spot for takeout in Seattle by USA Today’s 10 Best, Uneeda is known for its burgers, ranging from beef to bison and lamb. But they've just added a new option: the Basil Crusted Salmon Sandwich with Fennel Salad. Add some sweet potato fries and onion rings, and enjoy a romantic but non-fussy night in.



Mioposto, with four Seattle locations

For something fun, how about rib eye you cook at home? Mioposto is offering Valentine’s date night kits that feed couples or singles. Each one includes wine, ready-to-eat sides and dessert, and a video tutorial for preparing the steak.



Metropolitan Grill in Downtown Seattle



You can re-create luxury dining at Metropolitan Grill in your own home by ordering a Valentine's-Day-at-home classic dinner (including seasoned Chateaubriand served with classic Cliff Sauce, au gratin potatoes, and a featured dessert. There's also a brunch option that includes ham and cheddar quiche and mimosas.

Lil Red Takeout in the Rainier Valley

This Jamaican and soul-inspired restaurant has breakfast, lunch and dinner options for Valentine’s Day – and all are served in heart-shaped containers. They are also are offering tuxedo strawberries for a dessert option.

Cafe Flora in Madison Park



If you prefer a plant-based meal, try the four course dinner from Cafe Flora. The longtime Madison Park eatery is offering a take-home version of their annual Valentine's Day prix fixe, which is vegan and gluten free.



Elliott's Oyster House on Pier 56



Seafood fans can get their fix from Elliott's Oyster House. The 45-year-old Seattle staple has a special to-go Valentine's Day menu, including Filet Mignon Oscar and Guinness Chocolate Cheesecake.



Can Can Culinary Cabaret in Pike Place Market

If you want dinner and a show, consider the "V-Day Lover's Pack" from Can Can Culinary Cabaret. It includes a chef-prepared meal and confections for two, a bottle of Cristal Champagne, and weekend access to a virtual burlesque performance.



Frelard Tamales in Fremont/Ballard

Frelard Tamales has a great option for Galentine's Day - a box full of goodies you can enjoy or gift. In addition to a dozen of their delicious handmade tamales, the gift set also features curated items from five women and minority-owned small businesses.



Addo in Ballard

If you're solo this year, Addo has just the thing: the "Living Single" dinner. The menu includes duck lasagna, which you don't have to share!

