Tacoma installation invites visitors to build their own utopia

Utopian Garden is an interactive and immersive exhibition at the Tacoma Armory.

TACOMA, Wash. — Imagine having the ability to create a better world.

It's a dream that comes to life in the Utopian Garden, a fully interactive, fully immersive experience designed by the creative team at flora&faunavisions in Berlin.

"It's very much playful," said flora&faunavisions Senior Creative Producer Ben Tritschler. "It's fun. It's very bright. It is colorful and it is something which is enriching or inspiring people to dream about what could be the potential future."

Tacoma Arts Live (TAL) brought the production to the Tacoma Armory where it can be experienced through the entire month of June.

"This is a fantasy dreamscape where your utopian garden can come to life," said TAL President David Fischer. "It is a place to play and a place to have fun and dream."

Utopian Garden is an experience designed to bring people together in a creative process full of hope. Visitors will likely be teaming up with people they've just met to play games and design the future.

"You have to go through different games in order to create your own version of your utopian garden," said flora&faunavisions Founder and Principal Leigh Sachwitz. "So by interacting with the walls in the space, you go through these chapters until you ultimately end up in this beautiful idea of what utopia could look like."

"And this is really where the fun comes in, right?" added Tritschler.