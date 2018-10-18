Everett,WASH — Is it just our romantic notions going wild or do all figure skating partners seem to be deeply, totally, completely in love with each other?

For the pairs teams skating to James Vincent McMorrow's version of "Wicked Game" in preparation for 2018 Skate America at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, the romance is real.

“Our version of ‘Wicked Game’ says ‘I want to fall in love with you’,” says Alexa Knierim. “I think the other version says ‘I don’t want to fall in love with you’ but ours is a true love story. Our marriage is.”

60 athletes representing 12 nations compete for three days in Ladies, Me's, Pair and Ice Dance at Skate America Oc.t 19-21

Olympic bronze medalists Alexa and Chris Knierim have been skating together for six years and married for two. They stayed together when Chris broke his leg and when Alexa faced a rare life threatening gastrointestinal condition.

“We've grown closer over every obstacle we have and we're truly grateful for those moments in our lives that we felt like we were at our lowest because they make the good times so much better,” says Alexa Knierim. “We've really learned a lot about each other, and that we can rely on each other through thick and thin and that helps us on the ice as well.”

And it’s more fun with two.

“We like to travel together. We like to skate together. We like to compete together and it’s been like this since the beginning,” Chris Knierim says.

It's a rare moment when the pair isn’t in sync. Even off the ice, they've had moments that seem completely choreographed.

“Sometimes if we say the same word or the same line by accident I'll be like it's going to be a good training day,” says Alexa Knierim. “We're in sync!”

