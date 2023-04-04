Upcycling in the garden with Ciscoe Morris

Broken birdbath becomes new succulent container — dinosaurs optional. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Expert gardener Ciscoe Morris recently had a racoon knock over one of his favorite bird baths, leaving a giant hole in the basin. Which was an opportunity disguised as a misfortune.

"I'm not gonna just throw this beauty away," Ciscoe declared. "I'm gonna turn it into an alpine mountain scene!"

First, he put a small screen over the hole, to keep the soil in the basin while letting water drain out. Then he added a cactus mix to the container, since he's planting succulents in it.



"So I wanted a really cool sedum to be the center piece, so this is called Sedum hispanicum, I think this is called Spanish Gold, wow, this is a really cool one, that's gonna glow in there," he said as he added the gold foliaged plant.

The he added a hen and chicks called 'Ashes of Roses,' another sedum called 'Chocolate Ball,' and another one called 'Coral Carpet.'

To fill in between the plants, he added some stones he had found during hikes. He said the sedums will grow over and among the stones eventually, making the container look like a high mountain landscape. Then there was just one more thing to add.

"Alright how can you have a scene like this without a dinosaur in it?" Ciscoe asked.

He happened to have a couple of plastic dinos in his pocket, Elmer and Frederica. They were added as the final touch to Ciscoe's upcycled creation.