Bremerton, Wash. — The last time we paired the word "boat" with "unsinkable," it didn't go so well. But a Bremerton boat builder isn't afraid to give it another try.

Life Proof Boats attaches what is essentially a "life jacket" around the boat.

"Even if you puncture it or stab it or hit something, it'll always float," says Micah Bowers, Life Proof CEO.

The wrap around the vessel is made of a proprietary material.

"We have a particular type of foam. It's something we hold close in the industry. Not a lotta people use it or even know about it," Micah says.

They do have high-end clients, as some of their crafts can reach half a million dollars. But the core of their business is the small-time, Northwest boater.

"That's why we started this company is to keep price points down so that mom and pops could have the safest boats on the water at a price they could afford. And that's not just the Coast Guard or the military or the Navy that would have this technology. It's the safest technology, so why not share it? says Micah.

Some of their boats go for as little as $30,000. And they customize too.

"We have a problem. It's really an addiction because every boat ends up different. And we want them to be more standard because it helps production. But we just love building cool stuff!" Micah says.

They work with aluminum and foam so they aren't restricted by a fiberglass mold. If you can dream it, they can build it...or at least try.

You can see Life Proof Boats at The Seattle Boat Show.

