If you've ever dreamt of living in a mansion, you're not alone! From a Seahawks sanctuary to a home that's more like a resort, we're showing off some of the most jaw-dropping homes on the market in Puget Sound.

This Bainbridge Island estate was once a top-secret military base

1. Military Mansion on Bainbridge Island

Built-in 1941, this now 12,000 square-foot home was once a communications headquarters for the US Navy Pacific Command Fleet. Known then as Building 39, the original mission of the place was to intercept Japanese transmissions. This home is listed by Christie's International Real Estate for $9.75 million.

The "Apres Ski-House Treehouse" can be in your own backyard.

2. Treehouse Estate in Fall City

Inside a 7,640 square-foot mansion in Fall City you'll find a library, exercise room, elevator, hot tub and wine cellar. Outside, you'll find a sport court, a trampoline... and a $200,000 treehouse (which, yes, comes with the house!). Designed by Pete Nelson, host of "Treehouse Masters" on Animal Planet, it is known as the "Apres Ski-House Treehouse." It's listed by The Brazens Windermere for $2.85 million.

This Queen Anne Mansion has some of the best views of the entire city.

3. Century-Old Mansion on Queen Anne Hill

W.J. Whitney, a founder of Seafirst Bank, built the nearly 10,000 square foot mansion in 1902 as a gift for his daughter. As one of Seattle's first-ever mansions, it has some of the city's best views. It comes complete original stained glass windows, 3 kitchens, 8 fireplaces, 21 gold-plated Italian chandeliers, and a gold-plated bidet. This home is listed by Janice Cai for $11 million.

The sputnik chandelier is original.

4. Midcentury Modern in Seward Park

At 5,640 square feet, this Midcentury modern waterfront home has been virtually untouched since 1954. Inside, the foyer flows into a showcase great room separated by a grand, stone fireplace. The 5-bedroom home also includes a beautiful home-bar and 100+ feet of low-bank waterfront. It listed by Windermere Real Estate for $3.35 million.

This media room in Auburn is filled with custom Seahawks accents and one-of-a-kind memorabilia.

5. Seahawks Sanctuary in Auburn

When you approach this rare, 4700-foot rambler in the Washington National Golf Club neighborhood, you get a sense of an Italian villa. But inside, you'll find a lounge that is a Seahawks fan's dream. There are custom Seahawks accents and memorabilia throughout the room, including a replica Lombardi Trophy. This home is offered at 1.6 million.

This nearly 11,000 square-foot mansion sits right beside Lake Sammamish and is complete with an indoor-outdoor infinity pool

6. Beachside Resort Home in Issaquah

With 10,800 square feet of living space, an indoor/outdoor infinity-edge pool, a beach volleyball court, and 177' of Lake Sammamish waterfront, you'll never want to leave home. It was built about a decade ago as an epic gathering place for a family of 8. More information on this home can be found here.

7. A Lakeside Community in Renton

Why buy just a house when you could buy a whole neighborhood? That's right -- the Lake Houses at Eagle Cove comes with 3 main houses, a guest house and a boathouse! The Seahawks practice facility is only a 4-minute walk away from this luxurious gated community. All the properties together are currently listed for $12.5 million.

