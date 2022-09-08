University of Washington students compete in NBC's 'Capital One College Bowl'

The second season kicks off Friday. #k5evening

SEATTLE — NFL legend Peyton Manning, along with his brother Cooper, is back for season two of "NBC’s Capital One College Bowl." Teams from 16 universities go head-to-head in this epic battle of the brains. The students are playing for bragging rights and $1,000,000 in scholarships. This year, a team from the University of Washington is hoping to take home the prize. Jim Dever caught up with UW student and Bellevue resident Shruthika Kandukuri.



DEVER: “What are you most looking forward to about America seeing you beyond the show?”

KANDUKURI: “Oh, I'm just really excited to get UW out there. You know, I grew up in the Midwest before moving to Washington in the eighth grade and I didn't really know about the school. But you know, if I saw it on a game show, I definitely would be like, 'That's pretty cool.'”

DEVER: “Is there anything going into the competition that you were most nervous about?”

KANDUKURI: “I think I was mostly nervous about the buzzer races. I watched some of the previous episodes, just to prep. And you know, there were quite a few questions where multiple people knew the answer, but it really just came down to who buzzed the fastest. So I would just like sit there clicking a pen to get my thumb warmed up.

DEVER: “Oh, that's great. What a great workout. The Manning brothers, are they real-world smart or are they teleprompter smart?

KANDUKURI: “I'm glad this is pre-recorded. They're very nice people.”

DEVER: “Good answer!” (laughing)

KANDUKURI: “The way it kind of works is Peyton throws out the question and for the answer, Cooper throws in like a little factoid or two. So, I don't know if that's a teleprompter thing or something he just knows that. But you know, they definitely are smart after the show.”

DEVER: “Oh, good. That's good to know. Because I'd be so disappointed because they've impressed me by how intelligent they appear to be.”

KANDUKURI: “Yeah, they're well rounded.”