Find unique treats at YoYo and CoCo in Wallingford

SEATTLE — YoYo and CoCo in Wallingford is not just another frozen yogurt shop.

"We serve yogurt cubes and we have six kinds of flavors for the cubes," said owner Sen Mao. "And we have two kinds of soft serve. One is like a normal, milky one made with milk and the other one is completely vegan."

Mao would enjoy yogurt cubes on hot days during his school years in China.

"This year it [yogurt cubes] got so popular in China," he said. "I didn't see it in Seattle yet, maybe in other big cities. So, that's the reason I wanted to try it and introduce it to the people here."

So, YoYo and CoCo was born. Their most popular flavors vary by age.

"For adults, the most popular two flavors are the sea salt cheese almond and the milky mango," Mao said. "For kids, definitely the most popular is Oreo and strawberry."

In addition to the cubes, YoYo and CoCo also serves two unique soft serve flavors: Taro and a vegan one called CocoHo.

"We call it CocoHo because it is coconut and hojicha together," he explained. "Hojicha is like a roasted green tea. It tastes similar to matcha, but it has a roasted after-flavor. The coconut and hojicha together is a perfect balance, to me, because the coconut itself can sometimes be heavy or creamy and the hojicha tea flavor kind of balances it out."

Have your soft serve in a pandan cone — also vegan! Or in a cup with toppings.

"The most popular topping is definitely the brown sugar syrup and the boba," Mao said. "It's really a perfect combination."

Need a caffeine boost?

You can also order a coconut Americano. The best part?

"It's a fresh coconut," he explained. "We open it when you order, then we pour a double shot espresso inside. You can choose to add creamer or syrup, or just plain."

YoYo and CoCo may be a small storefront, but they serve up big flavors. The next time you're in Wallingford looking for a sweet treat, Sen would be happy to have you.

"Wallingford is really a strong neighborhood. People here are so nice," Mao said. "If they like your food, like your product, they're going to keep coming back and also bring their friends. I love this neighborhood."