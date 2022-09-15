Lynnwood is the place to find waffles and ice cream, Korean hot dogs, and gourmet donuts

From Korean hot dogs to a decadent dessert cafe, the Snohomish County town has plenty to offer for savory and sweet fans. #k5evening

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Craving a unique treat? Try one of these family-owned spots in Lynnwood!

Seoul HotDog features snacks that are savory and sweet: Korean hot dogs.

"Once you have it, you're never going back to the normal style,” said owner “AJ” A Ram Jung.



Just don't call them corn dogs — Korean hot dogs are made with a rice flour batter, creating a chewier texture. They’re topped with panko, potato, or — by special request — sweet potatoes.

It’s a classic Korean street food AJ remembers from childhood.



"Every time I have a bite, I remember how it tasted before — except it's fancier now,” she said, laughing. “I'm grown up now, I can have a fancier one."

At Seoul Hotdog, you can choose between sausage, all-beef dogs, or cheese-on-a-stick. If your diet allows it — AJ recommends the traditional topping: sugar.



"In Korea, it’s a must-do,” she said.



Don't forget to grab some house-made sauce for dipping. With everything priced $7 or less, you can afford to indulge.

Seoul Hotdog is open daily from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. It’s located at 18415 33rd Ave. W. in Lynnwood (and has a second location in Federal Way.)



Just a few miles away, you’ll find Zuri's Gourmet Donutz — which owner Davis Vincent named after his daughter. It means “beautiful” in Swahili, which certainly describes his creations.

"You come to the donut shop and you get to experience something,” he said. “You get to feel something. I want you to see something that you've never seen, I want you to taste things that you've never tasted."



Davis is a Navy veteran, baker, and master of the unexpected. He's always up for an experiment to push the boundaries of donut flavors.



Whether it's fresh marionberry filling, red dragon fruit frosting, or garlic chili chicken donuts, everything features organic ingredients and a generous helping of love. Since the flavors rotate weekly, there's always a new reason to visit.

Zuri’s Gourmet Donutz is open Friday – Sunday from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. and is located at 7600 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

The third location features menu items that are pretty as a picture.

Café Kleo serves colorful drinks and ice cream and exists because of family — founded by brothers-in-law Tariq Al Gharbawi and Jaafar Altameemi. They launched their small business to help their parents retire.

“There are a lot of places around Lynnwood and the greater Seattle area that we would call hidden gems, and I would think Cafe Kleo is one of them,” Altameemi said.



The menu features a variety of bubble teas and cream smoothies, but the “main event” is the bubble waffle — scoops of ice cream and various toppings, wrapped inside a fresh scratch waffle.



"I was living in Finland and I studied two years in culinary arts school there and graduated, so I have a good experience with food,” Al Gharbawi said. “The decoration of the waffle, it's amazing."



Their shareable nature makes Cafe Kleo a popular hangout for friends in search of the ultimate sugar rush.



"Just have fun, you're welcome any time,” Al Gharbawi said.