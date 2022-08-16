5 unique overnight rentals in western Washington

Spend a night in a mush-room, at an organic lavender farm, and more! #k5evening

SEATTLE — Looking for a night away from home, without leaving the state?

From quirky decor to tree stumps, here are six unique rental options across western Washington!

‘80’s Time Capsule in Kent

If you dream of going “back to the future,” this Airbnb listing has everything you need. There are classic video games, toys, bed sheets, posters – all celebrating the pop culture of the 1980’s. Owner Lisa Trout started collecting for fun, and never stopped.

“I graduated in the early '90's but I was a kid in the '80's and I feel like I really looked up to the cool girls with big hair and the music and the clothes and the shoulder pads,” she said.

The rental includes three bedrooms, two baths, and one crimper for hair care needs. It runs about $150/night.

SunRay Kelley Homestead in Skagit County

Head north for a stay in what feels like a shire. A number of magical dwellings are located on nine acres of land in the Skagit Valley, blending in effortlessly with the surrounding forest. Each was constructed by SunRay Kelley, a “natural builder” who's devoted his life to creating shelters that harmonize with nature.

"I try hard to because I just am always awestruck at the beauty and everything around me,” he said.

Guests can book a night in the so-called Stump House - a cabin erected on the stump of a tree, cut down a century ago. It runs about $125/night. The Garden House and Mush-room are also available for rent, for those traveling to Middle Earth... or, Sedro-Woolley.

Lavender Hill Farm on Vashon Island

This getaway invites visitors to take a deep breath and relax. The organic lavender farm is run by Catherine MacNeal.

"I used to drive by with people and say this is my dream. And then it went up for sale. And we got crazy and we bought it,” she said, smiling.

Lavender Hill Farm welcomes guests to buy what they pick during farming season - and to stay the night during non-farming months. The 1930's farmhouse has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen, dining room, and balcony to take in the views and, the scents.

It rents for $375-$695/night with minimum night stays. Guests can also rent the smaller Betty Blue Studio for $100-$175/night.

Greenhouse at Courter Country Farm in Poulsbo

At this one-of-a-kind rental, visitors can spend the night inside a well-appointed greenhouse at family-owned Courter Country Farm. The experience includes lounging beside a nearby creek, animal encounters, and access to the memorable facilities (a pink porta potty.) But nothing compares to laying in the bed inside the “glass house” and looking up.

“On clear nights, you get to watch the stars while laying in bed. We've had people stay in there while it's snowing,” said owner Kevin Courter.

His wife Denise added, “They said, 'I feel like I'm in the middle of a snow globe,' it was so cool."

The rental runs about $75/night.

Three Tree Point Cottage in Burien

You can experience what it's like to live in Burien's picturesque and small community of Three Tree Point. This waterfront offering features a cabana, deck, patio with fireplace, and well-furnished apartment that sleeps four. The owner hopes her guests feel like it’s a true home away from home.

"It's this peaceful, beautiful Pacific Northwest experience here, on Puget Sound,” Kathy Harmon said. “But it feels like you're at a luxury resort. And it's yours, it's all yours."