TACOMA, Wash. — At Uncle Buck's in Tacoma, it's hard to believe you're not bowling inside a gigantic fishbowl.

Uncle Buck's underwater themed bowling lanes.

KING

With giant fish suspended from the ceiling and hand-painted aquatic murals on the walls, it's easy to see why the spot has been described as "Finding Nemo in an airplane hangar."

A great white shark, a giant octopus or an alligator will spit your bowling ball back to you.

KING

We ate, bowled and explored at the bar and grill, which is part of the wilderness-themed Bass Pro Shop.

Their signature cocktail is called the Fish Bowl. Not only is this neon blue drink aesthetically pleasing and large enough to share, but it's also a delicious blend of vodka, Tanqueray gin, rum, blue curacao, sweet and sour mix, and Sprite.

The fish bowl cocktail is one of Uncle Buck's most popular drinks.

Jose Cedeno

Some of the most popular menu items include the supreme pizza, the fish n' chips, and the and the alligator bites--which reportedly taste like very chewy chicken strips.

Uncle Buck's Fishbowl & Grill is open 7 days a week and is located at 7905 S Hosmer St. in Tacoma.

Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 & streaming live on KING5.com. Contact: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.