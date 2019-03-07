There are endless things to do in Washington state. The first things that come to mind are usually touristy destinations like the Space Needle, Pike Place Market and Mt. Rainier. After your second or third visit to these places, you may be thinking it's time to explore somewhere new. Team Evening is here to share a few secretly amazing places to go, things to do, and sites to see in Upper Left USA!

1) The Ruins event space in Seattle

The Ruins is an 11,000 square ft private dining space in Seattle's lower Queen Anne neighborhood.

The Ruins private dining venue is one of a kind. It may not look like much from the outside, but walking through the 11,000 square-foot space feels like a stroll through a French chateau. You might even find an elephant in one of the dining rooms...

2) Whirlyball in Edmonds

What's one part lacrosse, one part basketball, and one part bumper cars? It's Whirlyball! Many people don't know it exists, but it might be the greatest sport ever. You can play it right off Hwy 99 in Edmonds. They offer beginners league play on Tuesdays.

3) Old-timey portraits in Pioneer Square, Seattle

At Henrietta's Eye, moments and faces are captured in time. The owners use tintype photography to take photos of clients, a method that dates back to the pre-Civil War era. Capturing one photo with this vintage equipment takes roughly the same amount of time as taking 100 pictures with digital photography -- making photos that much more special.

4) Washington's largest used bookstore in Tacoma

On the outside, it may not look like much more than a warehouse, but inside, there’s a musty smelling hunting ground that could occupy you for hours. The Tacoma Book Center is home to a whopping HALF A MILLION BOOKS on its crowded shelves! Check out the 7,500 square-foot warehouse near the Tacoma Dome.

5) An indoor petting zoo in Tacoma

Get up close and personal with kangaroos, otters, sloths and more at Debbie Doolittle’s Indoor Petting Zoo! Yes, it really is a zoo, but it's also a dream come true. It's run by Donny Miller who opens up shop year-round as a dedication to his wife Debbie, who loved animals and passed away from breast cancer.

6) The love letter restaurant in Spokane

Europa Restaurant and Bakery serves more than bruschetta, crab spaghetti, and Chicken Marsala. Stashed in table drawers around the restaurant are dozens of love letters -- most written on napkins. Visitors come in not only to eat but to read anonymous anniversary notes, advice and even confessions. It's a lot of love. In all of its many forms.

7) Seattle's stairway walks

When Cathy and Jake Jaramillo go for a walk, they don't see stars. They see STAIRS. Many stairways, like the Queen Anne Wilcox stairway, are beautiful and historic, but they also lead to views and nature not often seen. The couple was so inspired by stairs that they wrote a book chronicling their adventures called Seattle Stairway Walks: An up-and-down guide to city neighborhoods.

8) A museum for the devil in Vancouver, WA

It was once a historic church where the faithful gathered to pray... but now there's a new kind of flock: Devils, demons, and even the odd Krampus. It's the DEVIL-ish Little Things Museum and it houses a collection of devil memorabilia more than 20 years in the making. It's by appointment only, so be sure to reach out to curator Marion Held on Facebook to schedule your personal tour.

