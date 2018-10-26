SEATTLE — Our IMDB expert, Senior Film Editor Keith Simanton’s recommendations for scary psychological thriller are:

“My pick for psychological thriller, as in a scary movie that will screw you up psychologicaly, would be Gore Verbinski's The Ring, which is a remake of a Japanese horror film. A lot of it actually was shot in the Pacific Northwest, with Naomi Watts. There's a scene with a television, so I apologize in advance for anyone who watches The Ring at home, because you'll be scared.”

“My pick for the lesser known psychological thriller is It Follows, which is a 2014 film. It is a film about a curse that is passed along from one person to another, and when that curse is passed along, there are creatures that will suddenly start to follow you, and if they catch up to you, they'll kill you.

The horrible part is the depth of field, so if you see someone far in the background, slowly walking behind me. You don't know if they're an extra or a killer, and it's an incredibly effective film.”

