Come From Away - 5th Avenue Theatre - Now - November 4

It's a musical both uplifting and tear-jerking. The Tony Award winner Come from Away is launching its North American tour right here in Seattle. You can catch the show now through November 4 at the 5th Avenue Theatre.

Georgetown Morgue - Georgetown - Now - November 3

Need a good scare? Then head south of Seattle to the Georgetown Morgue. Their annual house of horrors is going on now through November 3rd in Georgetown.

On Your Feet - Paramount Theatre - October 23 - 28

On Your Feet is a musical based on the life of seven-time Grammy-winning Gloria Estefan. You can get in the conga line to see it starting October 23 at the Paramount Theater.

Carol Burnett - Benaroya Hall - October 21

She is truly one of the queens of comedy. Award-winning actress and author Carol Burnett will be reminiscing about her legendary career at Benaroya Hall on Sunday night.

