'Breaking Dawn Part 2' is 10, but 'Twilight' is forever

FORKS, Wash. — Like the vampires it portrays, the "Twilight" movie saga is immortal. But here's something that might make some of you feel a little older: "Breaking Dawn Part 2" — the final and highest-grossing film in the series — is going to be 10 this year.

The Northwest's favorite vampire movies continue to inspire late-night satellite TV binges a decade after wrapping.

To celebrate, we're bringing you our favorite Evening Twilight moments. As Edward Cullen said, "You better hold on tight, Spidermonkey."

In 2008 when we covered the first movie, stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were just beginning to realize "Twilight" would define them for years. Also, they looked so young during this interview, and they were just 18 and 22 years old respectively.

“Once I was aware of it, it was everywhere, once you know about something you know to notice it," Stewart said. "It really was like everywhere."

"I didn't know the whole way through shooting, how big the thing was," Pattison said. "And now it seems like it's everywhere."

Also in 2008, we learned about another local connection to Twilight. Cam Gigandet, who played bad guy vampire James, was a 2001 graduate of Auburn High School. He’s now part of one of the best walk-ups in movie history when he and his cohorts interrupt the vampire baseball game to Muse’s "Supermassive Black Hole."

"New Moon" premiered in 2009 — so did "Twihards": Fans of all ages turning out in droves for anything Twilight.

We found them lining up at Southcenter to meet actors Daniel Cudmore and Charlie Bewley, Volturi henchmen Felix and Demetri in New Moon. Our favorite thing about this story, apart from the fact that third-string Twilight vampires could draw such a huge crowd? The fact that the fans were taking photos with ACTUAL CAMERAS.

2010 saw the release of "Eclipse." Jim Dever experienced a "Twilight" convention in Seattle. He didn’t understand why Jacob never wears a shirt. Kim visited "Artisan’s Designs" — the jewelry designer in Portland that made Carlisle's ring, Alice's choker, Edward's cuff, Rosalee's necklace, and Bella's humongous Victorian engagement ring.

The last two Twilight Movies — "Breaking Dawn 1 and 2", were released in 2011 and 2012.

While promoting "Breaking Dawn Part 1", Taylor Lautner told Kim about his toughest — and strangest — scene.

"I was given this X on a wall and told to imprint,” he said.

"Have you ever loved an X so much in your life?" Kim asked.

"I've never loved an X that much,” Lautner said.