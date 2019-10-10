SEATTLE — Twilight Exit has remained as great as ever with their hanging orb light fixtures, classic '70s decor, and from-scratch comfort food that includes chicken-fried bacon.

This central district bar has a ton to offer besides a great menu and atmosphere. Their cheap drinks, vintage game room, photo booth, and outdoor patio make this bar "homey, punk, you know, maybe hipster," according to bartender Israel Galindo.

Hit up karaoke every Sunday night and enjoy Happy Hour daily from open until 7:00 PM. Happy Hour features $1.00 off drafts, $2.75 for Pabst Blue Ribbon, $4.50 for well drinks, $3.00 tall boys, and $3.00 jello shots.

Feeling adventurous? Try "The Dawn of the Pickle". This drink combines whiskey, house-made pickle juice, Old Bay seasoning, a splash of lime juice and soda water for Twilight Exit's take on a pickleback in cocktail form.

If the thought of a pickle cocktail is too much to bear, Galindo couldn't recommend another drink enough. It's all in the name for the "Suck 'em up".

"You drink it as fast as you can, you don't stop," said Galindo.

Visit the Twilight Exit for their fun game room and comfort food, but stay for the local crowd and unique drinks.

Twilight Exit | 2514 E Cherry St, Seattle, WA 98122

