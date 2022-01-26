Turn your leftover rice into a meal - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — If you have some leftover rice sitting in your fridge, our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shows you how you can turn that into a whole new meal. She joins us from Makini's Kitchen.
Yum Yum “Egg” Fried Rice
By Makini Howell
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 tablespoons cooking oil
- 1 cup plant-based liquid eggs
- ½ cup diced yellow onion
- 1-2 chopped plant-based hot-dog or another sausage
- 2-3 teaspoons chopped garlic
- 1 cup Frozen veggies or more if you like.
- ½ teaspoon sesame oil
- 3-4 tablespoons Tamari or soy sauce
- 2 cups cooked short-grain brown rice
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat a nonstick pan and add 1 tablespoon of the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the liquid egg and scramble.
- Once the egg is scrambled slightly, softly remove it from the pan and set it aside.
- Heat the remaining cooking oil and the sesame oil. Add in the onion and hot dog, cook for about 3-5 minutes or until onion is translucent.
- Add the chopped garlic. Cook for a minute or so and add in the frozen veggies and scrambled egg back into the pan.
- Get everything nice and hot to add the rice and tamari sauce to the pan and stir until well combined. Enjoy!
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.