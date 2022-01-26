Turn your leftover rice into a meal - Makini's Kitchen

x
SEATTLE — If you have some leftover rice sitting in your fridge, our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shows you how you can turn that into a whole new meal. She joins us from Makini's Kitchen.

Yum Yum “Egg” Fried Rice
By Makini Howell

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 tablespoons cooking oil
  • 1 cup plant-based liquid eggs
  • ½ cup diced yellow onion
  • 1-2 chopped plant-based hot-dog or another sausage
  • 2-3 teaspoons chopped garlic
  • 1 cup Frozen veggies or more if you like.
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • 3-4 tablespoons Tamari or soy sauce
  • 2 cups cooked short-grain brown rice

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Heat a nonstick pan and add 1 tablespoon of the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the liquid egg and scramble. 
  2. Once the egg is scrambled slightly, softly remove it from the pan and set it aside.  
  3. Heat the remaining cooking oil and the sesame oil. Add in the onion and hot dog, cook for about 3-5 minutes or until onion is translucent.
  4. Add the chopped garlic. Cook for a minute or so and add in the frozen veggies and scrambled egg back into the pan.
  5. Get everything nice and hot to add the rice and tamari sauce to the pan and stir until well combined. Enjoy!

