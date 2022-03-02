x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Evening

Turn those Costco roasted chickens into a second meal - Douglas Demos

There's always leftovers from these big birds. #king5evening
Credit: KING 5 Evening

SEATTLE — Costco sells 100 million rotisserie chickens every year! And though these $5 buck birds taste great on their own, chef Tom Douglas has a recipe for the leftovers. He joined us from the Hot Stove Society kitchen.

Costco Chili Crisp Roasted Chicken By Tom Douglas

Ingredients:

  • Breast meat of Costco Rotisserie Chicken (or any store-bought rotisserie chicken)
  • 5 Shiitake mushrooms
  • ½ lbs. Sweet peas
  • White Rice
  • 1 Star Anise pod
  • Chili crisp (we suggest Kari Kari Garlic Chili Crisp – made in Seattle)
  • 1 teaspoon Sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon Peanut oil

Directions:

  1. Cook your favorite rice according to bag instructions (We used Niko Niko Calrose Rice). Place 1 Star Anise pod into rice pot before steaming.
  2. Slice chicken breast meat from your rotisserie chicken. Place in 325F oven for about 20 minutes or until internal temperature has reached 145F.
  3. Place peanut oil in a hot pan and sauté shiitake mushrooms and sweet peas until nicely seared. Add sesame oil.
  4. For serving, spoon sticky rice onto a serving dish. Place sliced chicken on one side of the rice and stir-fried vegetables on the other. Drizzle chicken with chili crisp.
Credit: KING 5 Evening
Tom makes a simple stir fry dish using veggies, rice, and roasted chicken from Costco.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

In Other News

Olympia band's lonely songs written in the coldest place on the planet