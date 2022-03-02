Turn those Costco roasted chickens into a second meal - Douglas Demos

SEATTLE — Costco sells 100 million rotisserie chickens every year! And though these $5 buck birds taste great on their own, chef Tom Douglas has a recipe for the leftovers. He joined us from the Hot Stove Society kitchen.
Costco Chili Crisp Roasted Chicken By Tom Douglas
Ingredients:
- Breast meat of Costco Rotisserie Chicken (or any store-bought rotisserie chicken)
- 5 Shiitake mushrooms
- ½ lbs. Sweet peas
- White Rice
- 1 Star Anise pod
- Chili crisp (we suggest Kari Kari Garlic Chili Crisp – made in Seattle)
- 1 teaspoon Sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon Peanut oil
Directions:
- Cook your favorite rice according to bag instructions (We used Niko Niko Calrose Rice). Place 1 Star Anise pod into rice pot before steaming.
- Slice chicken breast meat from your rotisserie chicken. Place in 325F oven for about 20 minutes or until internal temperature has reached 145F.
- Place peanut oil in a hot pan and sauté shiitake mushrooms and sweet peas until nicely seared. Add sesame oil.
- For serving, spoon sticky rice onto a serving dish. Place sliced chicken on one side of the rice and stir-fried vegetables on the other. Drizzle chicken with chili crisp.