When life gets to be overwhelming, there's no easier way to soothe your soul than with some quality time in nature.

Just a short little hike can do wonders for the spirit, and the perfect autumn hike is conveniently located just outside of Olympia at Tumwater Falls Park.

The scenic park is private, and is open to the public free of charge.

"You've got a half mile trail running along a beautiful river going through a major city with amazing waterfalls," said John Freedman, executive director of the non-profit Olympia Tumwater Foundation.

The park was build in 1962, just in time for the World's Fair. The land for the 15-acre park was donated by the Olympia Brewing Company, and is now maintained by the Olympia Tumwater Foundation.

"It's a half mile loop. Very beautiful. It's like an oasis in the midst of an urban atmosphere," said Don Trosper, the Foundation's Public History & Development Manager.

The bridge at the park is the very same one that can be seen on the label of Olympia Brewing Company's beer.

Another highlight is at the hike's halfway point, where this time of year you can witness hundreds of salmon leaping up the Deschutes River.

Be sure to give yourself a chance to unwind this season by visiting Tumwater Falls Park while autumn is still in full swing.

Tumwater Falls Park, 110 Deschutes Way SW, Tumwater, WA 98501

