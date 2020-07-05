How a T-Shirt maker is keeping Tacoma Strong

As small businesses struggle to survive, T-Town Apparel has come up with a unique way to help

TACOMA, Wash. — At a time when so many businesses are locked up and silent,T-Town Apparel is humming with its line of Tacoma Strong t-shirts. Each one celebrates a local business struggling to survive.



“I try not to think about it I just going,” says co-owner Gail Ringrose, behind a face mask. “You're printing their shirt and you just wonder is this going to be the last time you see their logo.”

T-Town Apparel sells the shirts online for $20. $10 keeps the shop running, barely. The other $10 goes to the business needing help.

“Everybody gets a check,” says Ringrose. “On Monday I mail out the checks.”



That check may be the only income coming in. The Red Hot, a Tacoma pub usually packed with hot dog loving customers, has been closed since March 16.T-shirt sales don't come close to paying the mounting bills but they mean so much .



“Everybody in one way or another is sort of looking out for each other and especially all of the mom and pop shops in town,” says The Red Hot’s Chris Miller.



Gail and her husband Pat Ringrose have nearly a hundred different t-shirts for sale. There's one for a 75-year old bowling alley in Proctor, and another for a four year old vintage shop on Antique Row.

So many small businesses are facing big challenges.

Including T-Town Apparel itself, which had to close its Proctor store to maintain social distancing rules.



We still have to pay our rent,” Gail Ringrose says. “ We still have to pay for our machines, we still have to pay for things that we purchased prior to all of this happening .”