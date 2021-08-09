Try these messy-good plant-based BBQ sliders - Makini's Kitchen

Heat the oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook until browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and toss them in the oil for a few minutes, until they are softened but retain their thick, meaty texture. Add ¾ cup of the barbecue sauce and lower the heat to a simmer, cooking the mixture for about 5 minutes, until the sauce has thickened and the flavor has penetrated the mushrooms. They should look like bits of pulled pork.