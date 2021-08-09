x
Try these messy-good plant-based BBQ sliders - Makini's Kitchen

Being on a plant-based diet doesn't mean you can't enjoy a good BBQ. #k5evening

SEATTLE, WASH —

BARBECUE OYSTER MUSHROOM SLIDERS WITH PICKLED SLIDERS

Recipes from the "Plum" cookbook by Makini Howell

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
  • 1 pound oyster mushrooms, cleaned and pulled apart into 1-inch pieces
  • ¾ cup plus 2 tablespoon vegan barbecue sauce, divided
  • ¼ cup vegan mayonnaise
  • 8 mini burger buns, split
  • ½ cup pickled red onions (recipe follows)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Heat the oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook until browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and toss them in the oil for a few minutes, until they are softened but retain their thick, meaty texture. Add ¾ cup of the barbecue sauce and lower the heat to a simmer, cooking the mixture for about 5 minutes, until the sauce has thickened and the flavor has penetrated the mushrooms. They should look like bits of pulled pork.

In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise and the remaining 2 tablespoons of barbecue sauce to make a sort of aioli. Pile a few spoonfuls of mushrooms on the bottom of each bun. Add a drizzle of aioli and a tablespoon of pickled onions. Sprinkle chopped parsley over the onions, add the top buns, and serve.

PICKLED RED ONIONS:

Makes about 2 cups

  • 2 medium red onions, thinly sliced
  • ½ cup malt vinegar
  • ¼ cup canola oil
  • Juice of 1 small lime or lemon
  • 1 tablespoon evaporated cane juice or agave syrup
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
  • 1 small jalepeño, seeded and chopped
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

