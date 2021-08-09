Try these messy-good plant-based BBQ sliders - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE, WASH —
BARBECUE OYSTER MUSHROOM SLIDERS WITH PICKLED SLIDERS
Recipes from the "Plum" cookbook by Makini Howell
Makes 4 servings
INGREDIENTS:
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
- 1 pound oyster mushrooms, cleaned and pulled apart into 1-inch pieces
- ¾ cup plus 2 tablespoon vegan barbecue sauce, divided
- ¼ cup vegan mayonnaise
- 8 mini burger buns, split
- ½ cup pickled red onions (recipe follows)
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Heat the oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook until browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and toss them in the oil for a few minutes, until they are softened but retain their thick, meaty texture. Add ¾ cup of the barbecue sauce and lower the heat to a simmer, cooking the mixture for about 5 minutes, until the sauce has thickened and the flavor has penetrated the mushrooms. They should look like bits of pulled pork.
In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise and the remaining 2 tablespoons of barbecue sauce to make a sort of aioli. Pile a few spoonfuls of mushrooms on the bottom of each bun. Add a drizzle of aioli and a tablespoon of pickled onions. Sprinkle chopped parsley over the onions, add the top buns, and serve.
PICKLED RED ONIONS:
Makes about 2 cups
- 2 medium red onions, thinly sliced
- ½ cup malt vinegar
- ¼ cup canola oil
- Juice of 1 small lime or lemon
- 1 tablespoon evaporated cane juice or agave syrup
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
- 1 small jalepeño, seeded and chopped
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.