SEATTLE — Deep Dive at the Amazon Spheres is one of the most unique bars in Seattle. When you step through its door, tucked into the side of a sphere, it feels like you're stepping into someone's private bar. Everywhere you look, something strange and interesting catches your eye in this cozy, breathtaking space.

The bar also has what is perhaps the fanciest Seattle dog in town. Their Seattle dog has the traditional cream cheese and sauteed onions...but adds pickled jalapenos, and is crowed with pink salmon caviar. Almost everyone in the hot dog is locally sourced, which ups the price tag to $18 for their high-quality hot dog.

Deep Dive has an expansive and creative cocktail menu that has everything from classic drinks to their own concoctions. Many of their drinks feature unique flavors and liquors- like their Bogart Italicus, made with Mancino Bianco, Italicus, Lime, Montenegro and Champagne. Cheers!

They also has a non-alcoholic Libations List that features plenty of drinks for those who don't want to to imbibe. You'll find drinks like the Blueberry Sour, featuring blueberry, lemongrass, egg white, and a non-alcoholic spirit by Seedlip.

Deep Dive | 620 Lenora St (in the Amazon Spheres) | 206-900-9390

