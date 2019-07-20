ROCHE HARBOR, Wash. — A trip to the San Juan Islands is not complete without experiencing some of the freshest seafood the Pacific Northwest has to offer.

Just off Roche Harbor on San Juan Island, you can catch your own shrimp with the appropriate license.

KING 5 Evening's Jim Dever took to the waters as a first-time shrimper. Suited up in rubber pants, Dever was ready to learn from the best: George Harris, the President and CEO of the Northwest Marine Trade Association.

The first step is loading the bait with a fish protein that does not taste very good according to Dever.

Next, Harris and Dever will attached the required yellow buoys to the big cage known as the "pot".

With the motion of a gentle lift, the pot lands in the water. 400 feet of fishing line secure the cage so it can be retrieved in a few hours.

Once it's time to harvest, the pot is pulled to the surface and is filled with Puget Sound Spot Prawns.

Harris estimates 200, and Dever begins counting prawns.

The pots are retrieved after a few hours in the water.

KING 5

"We're rich! We're rich!" said Dever, as Harris' estimate hit the nail right on the head.

200 of the freshest prawns, all in a day's work. With patience, focus, and courage, anyone can become a world-class shrimper.

You can also catch crab or salmon, with the appropriate license and time of year.

