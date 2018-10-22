SEATTLE — Pho Bac Sup Shop is the newest Pho Bac location in the International District. Whether you're looking for a hot bowl of pho or some creative drinks to get your night started, chances are, the Sup Shop's got it.

Starting out with their Unfortunate Cookie Mix is never a bad choice. It's a mix of broken fortune cookie pieces, peanuts and hot chili oil. This is stuff you'll want to eat by the handful- it's pretty darn addictive!

Their pho is the superstar of the menu, of course. Especially their short rib pho. Not only is it impressive-looking, but it's delicious. Their pho broth is rich and flavorful, and also the basis for one of their most creative drinks. The What's up Pho Bac(k) cocktail is a shot of bourbon infused with pho spices- things like star anise and ginger- served with a chaser of pho broth.

It might sound weird, but it's really good! Kim said she'd come back just for that drink!

If you're not a pho fan, you're in luck. The Sup Shop has plenty of other non-pho menu options. Their twice-fried chicken wings with tamarind sauce are dangerously good.

Pho Bac Sup Shop | 1240 South Jackson St | 206-568-0882

