SEATTLE — Possibly the most colorful and over-the-top soft serve happens at Trophy Cupcakes in University Village. Trophy Cupcakes CEO Jennifer Shea calls it "magical soft serve", and she's absolutely right... this stuff is magical!

The soft serve debuted in the summer, and the UV shop will continue to serve it throughout the year. There are plenty of different toppings for their vanilla soft serve. The Yumfetti is a big fan favorite, complete with sprinkles, frosted animal crackers, and a halo of blue cotton candy!

Trophy Cupcakes serves magical soft serve!

KING 5

Trophy Cupcakes also sells both cupcakes and macarons- both of which can be added to the soft serve! A cupcake sundae features a soft serve/cupcake sandwich of sorts, while macarons can also be added to the top of sundaes -- like this one that screams "Go Huskies!"

Trophy Cupcakes offers a ton of different options for toppings- includes UW sprinkles for the Huskies fan in your life!

KING 5

There's plenty of other combinations to choose from check out their Instagram page for some soft serve inspiration!

You can find their magical soft-serve specifically at the University Village location.

Trophy Cupcakes | 206-632-7020 | 2612 NE University Village St

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.