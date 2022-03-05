Treat mom to a spa day at one of these relaxing Seattle-area spas

Yuan Spa, Restore Hyper Wellness, and Still Spa all offer online booking, so the perfect spa day is just a few clicks away. 💆 #k5evening

From an adventurous cryotherapy session to a classic massage, these spas in and around Seattle offer all kinds of treatments perfect for spoiling mom, a friend, or yourself!

Still Spa is open seven days a week. You can book treatments online . They have two specials in celebration of Mother's Day for the month of May, and weekday specials for locals.

The Himalayan Salt Body Treatment ($195 weekdays, $205 weekends) is also new — a 75-minute relaxing massage and exfoliation. Boyce says the fine Himalayan salt back scrub and Himalayan salt rock exfoliator can impact everything from inflammation to cellulite. “Trying to mix the spa day with results-driven (treatments) — that's a perfect treatment for it, because it feels like you're relaxing but you're getting all those benefits, too,” she said.

"Gentle suction. Gentle,” Boyce said, laughing. “It does cleanse, exfoliation, extraction, and hydration. In 30 minutes, you see the results right away. It leaves your skin completely glowing."

“You start with the lavender soak, which is anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving, it feels amazing and smells amazing,” Boyce said. "Then there’s a coffee CBD scrub, so it's hemp-infused, followed by CBD mud, which is so soothing and leaves your skin buttery-smooth." Another new offering for an individual guest is the Signature HydraFacial ($189 weekdays, $199 weekends.) It’s a non-laser skin resurfacing procedure, using a tool that functions like a tiny vacuum. Serums filled with antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid are gently brushed into the skin.

In March, the spa introduced 10 new options to the menu — four facials, two unique massages, and four body treatments. The CBD Pedicure ($85 for 60 minutes) is an ideal option for friends. Guests can sit side-by-side in the pedicure room, surrounded by windows looking out on the water.

Located alongside Lake Washington at Carillon Point, the spa is adjacent to restaurants and boutiques — the kind of place where you can truly unwind, for hours. "And people will!” said Alyssa Boyce, Still Spa Director “They'll come in here and do the 6-hour package of a spa day, or stay at the hotel and do a staycation."

The recently-renovated Still Spa at the The Woodmark Hotel in Kirkland is a picturesque spot for a friend-cation.

There are also locations in Kirkland and Issaquah.

Restore Hyper Wellness is located at 4610 25th Ave. N.E. in Seattle and is open seven days a week.

"You have people who are working so much or putting so much stress on their bodies, that we ignore recovery. I think including this into people's daily lives would make a huge difference,” he said.

Madison, who was an athlete and transitioned to Restore after working in fitness, said he’s experienced results first-hand.

"The whole goal for us, outside of being as safe as possible, is customizing whatever we can to better suit your lifestyle,” Madison said.

Safety is top of mind, so every guest is given a medical evaluation — including a telemedicine consultation — and must be cleared for treatment. Registered nurses administer the IV drips and are on-hand for the entire experience.

Guests are provided with long socks, slippers, gloves, and an ear/nose mask for safety and stand in the chamber for a maximum of three minutes. Cold therapy can help reduce pain, optimize sleep, and boost energy.

The chamber, which is large enough for several people, is chilled to roughly -150 degrees.

"Most cryo options you see are powered by nitrogen, but for us it's a fully electric machine,” Madison said. "When you open the door and the vapor comes out, it's usually quite intimidating."

"A lot of what we do is preventative, so a lot of people come in looking for immunity, or they're dealing with inflammation, or they're just trying to improve the appearance of their skin,” he said. "What's unique is that we offer a lot of different things that some places do, but we offer it in one place."

General Manager Travis Madison said the key is finding what works for individual needs.

At Restore Hyper Wellness , treatments range from hour-long IV drips to three minutes in a cryotherapy chamber.

Wellness comes in all forms, and a new spa in Seattle’s University Village offers a wide variety of adventurous options.

Treat mom to a spa day blending ancient Eastern philosophy with modern techniques :

In the bustling Village at Totem Lake, you’ll find a day spa where East meets West.

Yuan Spa’s new location blends Eastern healing philosophies with Western modern treatments.

"Yuan is coming from a Chinese word which roughly translates to ‘The Source,’” said spa director Tysan Dutta. “This idea, and our motto, is that you come here and rediscover your source, what makes you your best you."



The most unique corner of the spa is dedicated to water, steam, and ice.

The hydrotherapy room features a hot and cold pool, steam room, ice cave, and salt sauna.



"You kind of go from hot to cold, so you get this constriction and dilation of your whole blood flow, it helps bring oxygenated blood to your brain, and it helps all of your systems work better,” Dutta said.

Experiencing hydrotherapy is described as a “meditative ritual,” and guests are encouraged to begin with a soak in the hot pool (approximately 105 degrees,) then transition to the cool pool (approximately 80 degrees.)

The eucalyptus steam room comes next, and dead sea salt is available for exfoliation during the steam.

The ice cave, inspired by Nordic ice baths, follows — guests can use crushed ice to cool their skin.

Finally, the heated Himalayan salt room — a sauna with salt walls. Guests are encouraged to bring chilled lemongrass towels in with them.

Hydrotherapy time is available by reservation and costs $49 for one hour and $75 for two hours. If it's added to another treatment, the cost is discounted.

Dutta said visiting at least once a month can make a big difference in overall wellness.

"It's an earned right that you have as a human, it's not just something you do once every five years because your best friend is getting married,” she said. "Think about how much more effective you are when you come at it from a place of calm, or you come at it from a place of grounding."

Many of the spa treatments are also inspired by Chinese traditions, like the signature Radiant Foot Treatment ($135.)

"Our feet are in shoe jail all day is what I like to say, especially ladies who run around in high heels,” said Amber Maurer, Licensed Massage Practitioner.

During the treatment, which includes paraffin for the hands, a guest’s shoulders, hands, legs, and feet are massaged to remove blockage of Qi (energy.)



"It's using the meridian lines on the lower leg and foot, and those acupressure points to really tap into all the major organs of the body,” Dutta said.



The Signature Reconditioning Facial ($145) is a mix of Eastern European techniques with Gua Sha — pieces of jade are used to gently scrape the skin, to stimulate cell renewal. Eminence organic skincare products are also used to cleanse, exfoliate and replenish.

Whatever guests choose, Dutta says spa treatments shouldn’t be viewed as simple indulgences. She believes it’s all about wellness.

"We feel like we've been screaming into this void, 'Taking care of yourself is really important' and if there's one silver lining that's come out of COVID, it's that people are starting to get that,” she said. "Give yourself a little bit of self-care so you have something to be able to go back out into the world with."