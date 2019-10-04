PUYALLUP, Wash — It's one of the Northwest's most history-rich neighborhoods.

"We have a little walkable district here. It's really nice," says Gregg Zehnder, owner of Third Street Antiques.

The 15,000-square-foot mall is just one of seven antique businesses in a three-block span of downtown Puyallup, just north of the Washington State Fairgrounds.

"It takes hours to get through here," Zehnder says.

All the stores are locally owned, and include thrift market to high-end items, from furniture to artwork and collectible toys. Next time you've got some time and curiosity on your hands pop into Puyallup Antique District and Third Street Antiques.

You might just discover a treasure.

"There's lots to see."

