Snohomish — You can get your harvest season on in a big way at The Farm at Swan's Trail. This Snohomish institution is literal acres of fun; from duck races to hay mazes to freshly made cider donuts - this place is harvest heaven for kids and adults alike.

One of the main attractions is the Washington State Corn Maze: 12 acres, 4.5 miles of maze, this giant map of Washington shows more than 250 state roads, and 400 towns and landmarks, each labeled with historical facts.

Give yourself plenty of time if you visit the farm, and prepare for crowds on the weekends,this place is incredibly popular. But if you want to have a blast while getting lost in Washington State geography, this is your place.

The Farm at Swans Trail 7301 Rivershore Rd. Snohomish, WA 98290 (425) 334-4124

