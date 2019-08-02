SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Founded in 1979 in the Pacific Northwest, Outdoors for All is a national leader in delivering adaptive and therapeutic recreation for individuals with disabilities. Each year more than 2,400 individuals exercise their abilities thanks to the training and support of more than 700 volunteers. Programs includes snowboarding, snowshoeing, cross country and downhill skiing, cycling, mountain biking, kayaking, hiking, rock climbing, and more.

"I had this intuition that it will be rewarding when I started volunteering, but I really underestimated how amazing the experience is," says Tim Scharks.

"The volunteers are the heart and soul of the programs," says Allicia Lyons.

Winter lessons are offered at The Summit at Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass from January to March, and programs are designed to meet the interests of all ability levels.

"The more people know about this, the more recognition this program will get. They are the reason this can be possible for me," says participant Matthew St. Luke.

Outdoor for All Foundation, 6344 NE 74th St Suite 102, Seattle WA 98115

