PUYALLUP, Wash. — There are two big reasons why kids love Trackside Pizza in Puyallup and Sumner. First, it’s because every kind of train rumbles past the restaurant sometimes even shaking the tables.

The second reason is, of course, the pizza.

Thanks to a program called “Pie Up!”, kids get to make their own personal pan-sized pizza. They’re supplied with pizza dough, red sauce, cheese and their choice of three toppings. Once their pizza is ready for the oven, they take it to the bakers and yell “Pie Up!”.

The bakers reply “Pie Up!” and put the pies in the oven. In fewer than 15 minutes, the pizzas are served. We saw some very happy kids eating the pizzas they built themselves. The “Pie Up!” program is $9.75 and comes with a beverage.

Every special pizza at Trackside is named for a train. The most popular is the Grand Trunk Express, a deluxe pie featuring Black Forest, ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, red onion, tomato, oregano, and garlic. That’s Saint’s favorite.

Jose liked the “L” train featuring Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, fire-roasted artichokes and spinach. They both liked the California Zephyr which makes the most of its olive oil and barbecue base by featuring barbecue chicken, mozzarella, red onions, and cilantro.

Chopped salads and much-beloved Spinach artichoke dip with pull-apart pizza dough are other specialties here.

Trackside Pizza is open every day from 11 AM to 10 PM in Puyallup and from 11 AM to 9 PM in Sumner.

