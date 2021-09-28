Drool-worthy avocado toast at this downtown Seattle spot

SEATTLE — Match scones, a famous cinnamon roll and an avocado toast worthy of a Millennial - it's all at TRACE Market in downtown Seattle.
TRACE Market is located in one of the city's biggest hotels, the W Seattle. Originally a fine dining restaurant, they did a pandemic pivot and turned into a fast, local breakfast and lunch restaurant. Plus, they have all-day brunch on weekends!
They take local seriously. In his spare time, Chef Ross Lewis runs a mushroom and micro-greens farm in Covington. He brings his gourmet mushrooms and greens to TRACE for dishes like their quiche.
Pastry Chef Tien Lam whips up matcha, ube and pumpkin-flavored treats, including his very own "Tien's Famous Cinnamon Roll".
If you really need to grab and go, TRACE market also has a fridge where you can grab fruit, freshly pressed juices, and more.
TRACE Market is located inside W Seattle and is open seven days a week, serving breakfast from 7am-11am, and lunch from 11am-2pm.
