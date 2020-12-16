This health department is keeping people safe with heart and humor

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department spreads information about COVID-19 through eye-catching graphics. Sponsored by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

TACOMA, Wash. — Public health departments around the United States are working incredibly hard during this tough time - and the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has a found a unique way to educate while putting a smile on your face.

You may have seen their colorful and humorous social media posts, with puns galore. Or billboards, high above the highway. Mask-aroni and cheese, anyone? Orange you glad I wore a face mask? Wearing a mask is boo-tiful! But there's a lot of work that goes on behind these posts.

"We looked for ways to go beyond reliable and accessible, to things that people could connect with," says Edie Jeffers, one of the communication specialists.

The health department's communications team has been working hard to get the word out about staying safe amid COVID-19, long before it reached Washington.

"Knowing COVID-19 was a concern, we had our eyes on that," says Jeffers. "Before it was in Washington, we were preparing materials."

The health department's messaging concentrates on mask-wearing, COVID-19 testing and social distancing - otherwise known as "safe six". They also want to make sure each one of their messages exhibits one of these three core tenets - compassion, personal responsibility and humor.

"I like the ones that are puns," says Dale Phelps, another communications team member. "They're either the highest form of humor or lowest, depending on your view."

Sometimes funny, sometimes heartfelt, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department's work has gained them fans across the internet.

"It just stopped me in my tracks to appreciate the work that we've done and the kind of reception the public have given us, not just here, but across the country," says Steve Metcalf, another communications team member.

One of their most popular creations is the beloved Mask-squatch - who is not only very good at socially distancing, but is an expert mask wearer as well. He appears in several videos, with Metcalf acting as narrator.

"Steve is the man behind the Mask...quatch," laughs Anne Dillon, another communications team member.

And as you might imagine, inspiration can come at the strangest times.

"Sometimes it's on a call with all of our teammates, sometimes it at 3AM when I have a funny mask pun that we have to make work some how," says Dillon. "They don't always fit, but the ones that do we make work, and get our designers to design them, and get it out there."

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department wants to spread their message far and wide to ensure they keep as many people as safe as they possibly can. That's why they've enlisted several "Trusted Messengers", community members who help get the word out about staying safe and masking up.

Because above all, their goal is to keep people safe while putting a smile on your face.