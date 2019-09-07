LANGLEY, Wash. — Langley is one of the several charming towns in Whidbey Island. Even though the ferry ride, and then the drive there, are both relatively short, it's still easy to feel worlds away from the mainland.

Boy and Dog Park is a prime spot for viewing wildlife in Langely.

Langley's nickname is "The Village by the Sea"- and once you've taken in downtown, it's easy to see why. Langley is a fantastic spot to see wildlife. Boy and Dog Park, so named after the statues there, features a view deck. You can see everything from blue herons, to seals, to even a potential orca.

Langley also has telephone booths throughout the town!

And wildlife isn't the only interesting creature you'll see in Langley- keep an eye out for the Whidbey Telecom phone booths! You can make free local calls from each one.

There are a lot of great spots for food in Langley, but two options that our generous guide, Louis Muniz, enjoy are Prima Bistro and Village Pizzeria.

Prima Bistro | 201 1/2 First St | 360-221-4060

Village Pizzeria | 106 1st St | 360-221-3363

The Langley Whale Center has lots of exhibits and information on Langley's aquatic residents.

If you don't get a chance to see any whales, but still want to learn about them, you can head to the Langley Whale Center. The Orca Network’s Langley Whale Center educates residents and visitors alike about orcas, whales and other animals in the Salish Sea.

Langley Whale Center | 105 Anthes Ave | 360-221-7505

Flying Bear Farm in downtown Langley sells fresh flowers and small gifts.

And finally, if you'd like to bring back a souvenir of your Langley adventure, or just want a beautiful bouquet of flowers, head to Flying Bear. This is Flying Bear Farm's brick and mortar shop, filled with fragrant flowers and adorable local gifts. You'll find everything from bath and beauty products, to jewelry, to greeting cards. Probably my favorite spot we visited.

Flying Bear Farm (shop) | 207 1st St | 206-351-6488

