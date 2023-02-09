This tour gives you a look at the ins and outs of Climate Pledge Arena

Learn what it took to create the one of a kind arena. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Climate Pledge Arena is an indoor, multi-purpose arena located in downtown Seattle, and is a place that many fans have already enjoyed special moments.

Artists like Coldplay, Foo Fighters, and former Beatle Paul McCartney have taken the arena's stage since it opened.

But it's not just about music. The arena is home to the NHL team the Seattle Kraken, and the WNBA team the Seattle Storm.

Now, you can enjoy a unique tour that will take you around the arena for a behind the scenes journey where you can learn about the history of the building that goes back to opening day in 1962 as the Washington State Pavilion.

This coliseum became home to the Seattle Super Sonics and hosted two NBA finals in 1978 and 1979.

“When you come to Climate Pledge Arena, there really is a different energy in this space,” said tour guide Joe Vella. “I don't want to give too much away because it is something that I think people won't expect.”

Explore areas that are not open to the public, like team locker rooms, the greenroom and dressing rooms for the stars, and even the owners suite.

“I think the reason that people should go on this tour, especially if they've been in this building before, is that it really gives you access to those areas that you're never going to see, rooms that normally are only reserved for the artist's friends and family.”

The tours run from Monday to Sunday. Starting at 9 a.m. all the way to 7:20 p.m., if available. Schedules can change on game and performance days.

Children ages two and older will need a ticket.