'Top Chef' runner-up serves winning Japanese fried chicken at Taku in Seattle

It was a childhood favorite of chef Shota Nakajima's growing up. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Some places try to do many things on their menu well, but at Taku on Capitol Hill in Seattle, chef Shota Nakajima and his staff do one thing excellently and that's kaarage, also known as Japanese-style fried chicken.

Taku opened earlier this year after being closed for months because of the pandemic. They serve up their chicken in several different ways. Their Chicken Karaage Rice Bowl is served with soy sautéed bean sprouts, green onion, pickled cucumbers, and sesame seeds.

Taku's Chicken Curry Karaage burger comes with Japanese fried chicken, Japanese curry, cabbage, pickled cucumber, and Japanese tartar. But if you want to go all-in, order their F**k It Bucket. 3 pounds of chicken topped with furikake fries.

Taku is a bar so you do need to be over 21 to eat inside. Guest right now must also show proof of vaccination in order to eat inside as well.